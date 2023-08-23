PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Game-Week 3 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

The English Premier League will resume with the game-week 3 fixtures on Friday, August 25, where Chelsea will be looking for their first win of the new campaign when they face the newly promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge Stadium. Recall that the Blues lost their last Premier League game 3-1 against West Ham United last Sunday, and they will be hoping to bounce back against Luton on Friday.

After their impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their last English Premier League game, Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to build on the remarkable feat when they take on Bournemouth in the early kickoff game of the day on Saturday.

Arsenal will be seeking to make it three straight victories in a row when they face Fulham on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium in London. Recall that the Gunners had earlier defeated Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in their previous English Premier League games in the new campaign.

Manchester United will be bidding to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League outing when they square off against Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

