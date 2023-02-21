PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Game-Week 25 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actions will resume in the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign with the game-week 25 fixtures this weekend in England. The fixtures will get underway on Friday, February 24 with a game slated for the day, while six games will be played the next day, and the last fixture will be decided on Sunday.

Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers will set the ball rolling on Friday, February 24, at Craven Cottage Stadium where both teams will confront each other in the first game of the weekend.

Arsenal will be bidding to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to keep a date with Leicester City in their next game of the season.

Manchester City will be looking for a victory to overthrow Arsenal at the top of the league table when they square off against Bournemouth on Saturday, at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool will be aiming to continue with their revival in the English Premier League when they face Crystal Palace in their next game of the campaign on Saturday, at Selhurst Park.

The stand-out fixture of the weekend will be staged on Sunday in London, where Tottenham Hotspur will play host to the struggling Chelsea.

Check out the full fixtures below:

