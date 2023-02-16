PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Game-Week 24 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actions will return to the English Premier League this weekend with the game-week 24 fixtures on Saturday, February 18, with eight matches lined up for the day. And the last two fixtures of the game week will be decided the next day.

The fixtures will get underway at the Villa Park Stadium, where Aston Villa will square off against Arsenal in the early kick-off game of the day. The Gunners will be going into the Premier League match off the back of their 3-1 loss to Manchester City in their last outing on Wednesday, and they will be looking for a victory over Aston Villa to keep their hopes of winning the league title alive.

Chelsea will be looking for a much-needed victory to keep their top-four finish dream alive when they face Southampton on Saturday, in their next game of the campaign at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Manchester City will be looking for the much-needed victory to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to City Ground Stadium to keep a date with Nottingham Forest.

Check out the full game-week 24 fixtures below:

