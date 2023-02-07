PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Game-Week 23 Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actions will resume in the English Premier League this weekend with the game-week 23 matches. The fixtures will get underway on Saturday, February 11 with 7 matches slated for the day and another 2 fixtures will be staged the next day, while the last game of the week will be decided on Monday.

Chelsea will be bidding to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive when they travel to London Stadium on Saturday to keep a date with West Ham United, in the opening game of the weekend.

Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back from their last shock defeat to Everton when they square off against Brentford in their next game of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City will also be looking for a victory to bounce back from their last disappointing outing when they face Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium.

After their recent poor run in the Premier League, Liverpool will be seeking redemption when they face Everton in their next game of the season at Anfield Stadium.

Check out the full fixtures below:

