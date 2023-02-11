PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Fixtures And Kickoff Time For Sunday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will resume with more game-week 23 matches on Sunday, with two fixtures lined up for the day.

Manchester City will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the league title race on the right track when they square off against Aston Villa in one of the matches slated for Sunday. The Citizens are currently 5 points behind the league leaders, Arsenal, and they will be looking for a much-needed victory over Aston Villa on Sunday to close the gap to two points.

Manchester United will be bidding to keep their dream of winning the league title race on the right track when they face Leeds United on Sunday, at Elland Road. The Red Devils will be going into the contest off the back of their 2-2 draw when the two teams met last week Wednesday, and they will be looking for the much-needed victory to boost their League title ambition.

