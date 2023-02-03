PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Fixtures And Kickoff Time For Saturday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will resume with seven matches lined up for Saturday in England, where the top-flight teams will be looking for a victory to boost their respective ambitions.

The fixtures will get underway at Goodison Park Stadium where Everton will play host to Arsenal in the early kick-off game of the day. The Gunners will be looking for a victory to extend their lead at the top of the league table, while the Merseyside team, on the other hand, will be looking for a victory to end their recent poor run in the league.

Manchester United will be bidding to bounce back from their last 3-2 defeat to Arsenal when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford Stadium in another fixture of the day on Saturday.

Newcastle United will be bidding to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive when they face West Ham United at St James’ Park Stadium in the last game of the day on Saturday.

Check out the full fixtures below:

Giddiwrite (

)