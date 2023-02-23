SPORT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Fixtures And Kickoff Time For Friday And Saturday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will return with the game-25 fixtures on Friday, with the game between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers slated for the day. The actions will continue on Saturday, with more fixtures lined up for the day in the Premier League campaign.

Arsenal will have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when they square off against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Mike Arteta’s men are currently two points clear at the top of the league summit, and they will be looking for another victory over Leicester to boost their league title ambition.

After their disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing, Manchester City will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool will be bidding to continue with their revival in the Premier League on Saturday when they lock horns with Crystal Palace in one of the game-week 25 fixtures.

Check out the full fixtures below:

Giddiwrite (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: We Will Fight Hard To Beat Nigeria – Mozambique Boss, Monteiro

7 mins ago

Top players who have hit 20 or more goals for their clubs so far this season

10 mins ago

Chelsea’s Overall Goals In All Competitions In 2023 Compared To Real Madrid Goals At Anfield In 2023

18 mins ago

The Results Of UCL Round Of 16 First Leg Has Shown That EPL Might Not Be The Best League In Europe

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button