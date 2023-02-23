PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out The Confirmed Fixtures And Kickoff Time For Friday And Saturday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will return with the game-25 fixtures on Friday, with the game between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers slated for the day. The actions will continue on Saturday, with more fixtures lined up for the day in the Premier League campaign.

Arsenal will have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when they square off against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Mike Arteta’s men are currently two points clear at the top of the league summit, and they will be looking for another victory over Leicester to boost their league title ambition.

After their disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing, Manchester City will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool will be bidding to continue with their revival in the Premier League on Saturday when they lock horns with Crystal Palace in one of the game-week 25 fixtures.

Check out the full fixtures below:

