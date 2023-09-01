PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out Manchester Utd’s Confirmed September Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

Manchester United will welcome the new month of September with a big test to their league title ambition when they face their old Premier League rivals Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Erik ten Hag-led team who have had a shaky start to the new English Premier League season will be looking for a victory over the Gunners on Sunday to avenge last season’s 3-2 loss.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in another interesting fixture to look forward to on Saturday, September 16, at Old Trafford Stadium. Recall that the Seagulls defeated Manchester United 1-0 the last time both met in the English Premier League last season, and they will be looking for a win to avenge the loss.

Manchester United will travel to Turf Moor Stadium on September 23, to keep a date with Burnley in one of the English Premier League games that have been scheduled for them in September.

Manchester United will play host to Crystal Palace in their last game of the month on Saturday, September 30, at Old Trafford.

Giddiwrite (

)