SPORT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out Manchester Utd’s Confirmed September Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Manchester United will welcome the new month of September with a big test to their league title ambition when they face their old Premier League rivals Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Erik ten Hag-led team who have had a shaky start to the new English Premier League season will be looking for a victory over the Gunners on Sunday to avenge last season’s 3-2 loss.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in another interesting fixture to look forward to on Saturday, September 16, at Old Trafford Stadium. Recall that the Seagulls defeated Manchester United 1-0 the last time both met in the English Premier League last season, and they will be looking for a win to avenge the loss.

Manchester United will travel to Turf Moor Stadium on September 23, to keep a date with Burnley in one of the English Premier League games that have been scheduled for them in September.

Manchester United will play host to Crystal Palace in their last game of the month on Saturday, September 30, at Old Trafford.

Giddiwrite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: UCL: We’re Not Afraid Of Osimhen – Union Berlin Chief, Parensen

19 mins ago

Ranking the best players in August

29 mins ago

Video: Sports Minister Directs Sports Federations To Submit Report, Demands Results From All

34 mins ago

The Best Deals Of The Recent Transfer Window

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button