PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out Chelsea’s Next Three Games Including The London Derby Against Tottenham

After their disappointing goalless draw against Fulham United in their last English Premier League match, Chelsea will have a chance to return to winning ways when they face West Ham United in their next game of the campaign on Sunday, February 11, at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Blues currently occupy the 9th spot in the English Premier League standings and they will be looking for the much-needed victory over West Ham United to revive their hopes of a top-four finish.

The Graham Potter-led team will face Southampton on Saturday, February 18, at Stamford Bridge Stadium where they will also need a victory to improve their stand in the league standings.

One of the most expected games of the season will take the center stage on Sunday, February 26 in London, where Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Chelsea. The Blues have not lost to Spurs in their last eight Premier League meetings, and they will be bidding to build on the remarkable feat when both teams meet again.

