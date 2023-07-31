SPORT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out Chelsea’s Confirmed August Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

Chelsea will be involved in three English Premier League matches in August where they will be hoping to get their campaign off to a remarkable start. Recall that the Blues had a dismal 2022-23 season where they failed to seal a spot in any European competition after finishing in the mid-table. However, the Londoners have recruited new fresh legs into their team after the immediate overhaul, and the team will also be managed by Mauricio Pochettino, who has already begun his reign as the new manager during the summer pre-season campaign.

In an eagerly awaited fixture for the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea will play host to old rivals Liverpool on Sunday, 13, at Stamford Bridge in their first game of the 2023-24 season. Recall their last two previous meetings in the Premier League ended in a barren draw.

Chelsea will take on West Ham United in their first London Derby of the campaign on Sunday, August 20, at London Stadium.

The Blues will play host to the newly promoted Luton in their third game of the new season on Friday, August 25, at Stamford Bridge.

