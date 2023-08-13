PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out Arsenal’s Next 5 Fixtures Including The Tough Game Against Manchester Utd

After their hard-fought 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their 2023-24 English Premier League opener, Arsenal will be bidding to build on the success when they take on Crystal Palace in their next game of the new season on Monday, August 21. Recall that the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 4-1 the last time both teams met in the English Premier League.

The North Londoners will face Fulham on Saturday, August 26, at the Emirates Stadium where they will be aiming for another victory to put them on course for the league title race. Recall that the Mikel Arteta-led team defeated their fellow city rivals 3-0 the last time they met in the English Premier League.

Arsenal will have their first major test in the new English Premier League season when they face their old rivals Manchester United in one of the most anticipated games of the new campaign on Sunday, September 3, at the Emirates Stadium.

Check out the full Arsenal’s next five fixtures in English Premier League below:

Giddiwrite (

)