PREMIER LEAGUE: Check Out Arsenal’s Confirmed August Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Time

Arsenal will be involved in three English Premier League matches in August where they will be hoping to build on their 2022-23 performance when the new campaign gets underway.

The Gunners will be aiming to get their mission in the 2023-24 English Premier League season off to a remarkable start when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12, at the Emirates Stadium in their opening game of the new season. Recall that Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal 1-0 the last they met in the Premier League.

The Mikel Arteta-led team will face Crystal Palace in their first London Derby of the 2023-24 English Premier League season on Monday, August 21, at Selhurst Park. The Gunners recorded a comprehensive 4-1 win over Palace the last time they met in the Premier League.

Arsenal will welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 26, in the final game of the month. Recall that the North Londoners defeated Fulham 3-0 when both teams last met in the Premier League.

