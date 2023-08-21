Premier League challenge: Three goalkeepers Chelsea should sign to replace Sanchez as number one

Robert Sanchez was signed as Chelsea’s number two custodian, with the intention of fighting for the number one slot with fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga.

After nine days, Kepa had joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan following Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury, and Sanchez had taken over the number one shirt at Chelsea, becoming the club’s first-choice ‘keeper out of necessity rather than choice.

Sanchez, 24, was demoted to third-choice at Brighton this summer after Roberto De Zerbi benched him in favour of Jason Steele last season, before the Seagulls signed Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen in July.

Regardless, Chelsea saw an opportunity to recruit a player regarded as one of the greatest in his position a few seasons ago and made a €23 million proposal for Sanchez, which Brighton immediately accepted.

Sanchez, on the other hand, was signed as a backup to Kepa, not as Chelsea’s first-choice starting custodian. Due to Kepa’s departure, the former Brighton goalkeeper has been in goal for the Blues’ first two Premier League games.

He failed to make a save in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool, owing to Chelsea’s domination, and then conceded three goals in a disastrous 3-1 loss to West Ham.

Chelsea are apparently looking for a new custodian following the exits of Kepa and Edouard Mendy, and Djordje Petrovic of the New England Revolution has been identified as a prospective possibility, with the Blues sending a first offer for the Serbian.

The west London club is closing in on a deal for the 23-year-old, but given his lack of European experience, Petrovic will most likely enter as a number two keeper with the intention of battling Sanchez for the number one shirt.

1. Mike Maignan – AC Milan

Mike Maignan is highly regarded by SciSports, and for good reason. The France number one has a SciSkill rating of 123.0, which ranks him third in the world behind only Ederson and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He is an excellent ball-player and sweeper keeper, and his shot-stopping ability is among the best in Europe.

According to SciSports, Maignan is significantly superior to Sanchez and would become a ‘vital player’ at Stamford Bridge if the Blues signed him.

Furthermore, in his first season at Milan, he preserved 17 clean sheets in 32 appearances and followed that up with eight clean sheets in 22 league games last season. His xTV is worth €37.1 million, but his current contract expires in 2026, making it impossible to buy.

2. Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Argentina is the second choice. Martinez, who has a SciSkill rating of 108.0, is not as ideal as Maignan, but he may be a more attainable target.

Over the last six months, the 30-year-old has witnessed a small improvement in his SciSkill level, and he has been a solid Premier League custodian for some time, keeping 11 clean sheets in back-to-back seasons in the English top flight.

His contract, like Maignan’s, may be an issue (it runs until 2027), but Chelsea might entice Villa to sell if they make a high enough bid. Furthermore, the Blues have been linked with a move for the Argentina international in the past.

3. Alex Remiro – Real Sociedad

Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad is the third and final suggestion. SciSports ranks the Spaniard as the fifth best custodian in the world, with a SciSkill of 112.9.

Remiro’s xTV has increased considerably in the last year (from €13.8 million in July 2022 to €30.9 million in August 2023) as a result of his outstanding performances for Sociedad.

He’d be an outside bet to become Chelsea’s new number one keeper, but Remiro would be a wise signing for the Blues.

ShidNation90 (

)