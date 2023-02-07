Premier League Big Six reportedly pushing for Manchester City to be relegated

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Football Daily reported that some of the top premier league teams are seriously pushing for Manchester City to be thrown out of the league if found guilty.

Recall that yesterday being Monday the 6th day of February, 2023 Manchester City were accused by the English Premier League for breaking rules related to revenues, sponsorships and contract and they stand a chance of being relegated from the league or even stripped of all the Premier League titles they have won since 2009 which is definitely not a good one for them.

It was reported a while ago that the Premier League big six are the ones who are pushing very hard for City to be punished harshly although the club has publicly comes out to deny all the allegations leveled against them but we will see how it all turns out at the end of the day.

