PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal Confirmed February Fixtures, Dates And Kickoff Time

Arsenal will be involved in five English Premier League matches in February where they will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the league title race on the right track.

The Mike Arteta-led team will welcome the new month with a visit to the Goodison Park Stadium on Saturday, February 4, when they square off against Everton in their next game of the campaign.

The Gunner’s stand-out February fixture will be staged at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, February 15 when they face Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash. The Londoners will be going into the contest after their disappointing 1-0 loss to the Citizens in their last English FA Cup game on Friday at Etihad Stadium, and they will be seeking to end their recent poor run against the Manchester team.

Check out the full February fixtures below:

Arsenal currently occupies the top spot in the English Premier League table with 50 points, five points above Manchester City who occupy the second spot with 45 points.

