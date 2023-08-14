Predicted Man Utd Line-up Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tonight marks the beginning of Manchester United’s Premier League journey as they square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Following a diverse pre-season performance, manager Erik ten Hag anticipates a compelling display in this opening encounter.

Despite grappling with injuries and fitness concerns affecting six players, Ten Hag retains access to a formidable selection of talents.

Deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation, the projected line-up is as follows:

Taking his inaugural competitive stance for the Red Devils, Andre Onana assumes the role of goalkeeper. The Cameroonian’s adeptness with the ball has already been exhibited, promising an exhilarating performance in goal.

Progressing forward, the defensive line mirrors the configuration from the victorious 3-1 friendly triumph over Lens.

Diogo Dalot’s recent performances have outshone those of Wan-Bissaka in recent matches. His remarkable curled strike against Borussia Dortmund in the previous month sets him apart. As such, the Portuguese talent secures the right-back position, while the left-back role undisputedly belongs to Luke Shaw.

Likewise, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez anchor the central defense, undisputed starters and the bedrock of the defensive core, despite United’s ongoing pursuit of a new central defender.

Casemiro commands the familiar position of the number six role as the campaign initiates. His midfield partner, Mason Mount, is a new addition and occupies the number eight slot, edging out Christian Eriksen.

The right wing welcomes Antony as the prime choice, with Facundo Pellistri’s spirited display in the concluding friendly against Athletic proving insufficient to surpass the Brazilian in the hierarchy.

At the heart of the formation, Bruno Fernandes is a certitude as the number 10. Sporting the captain’s armband, he will be accompanied by Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing, following Garnacho’s impressive performance against Lens.

Given Rasmus Hojlund’s fitness setback, Marcus Rashford is poised to spearhead the attack. Although Anthony Martial returns to training, his absence from pre-season matches is likely to hinder his starting prospects.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI Against Wolves

Latest5 (

)