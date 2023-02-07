SPORT

predicted Man United line-up to face Leeds United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are set to face Leeds United twice in five days and Erik ten Hag’s men are hoping to put a winning run together after a narrow victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

At Old Trafford, United appeared to be cruising to their 13th straight victory, but Casemiro’s questionable dismissal made for a tense finish for the Reds.

United managed to pull away from the chasing pack in the Premier League despite a late scare from the visitors. They are now preparing to face Leeds, who announced the dismissal of manager Jesse Marsch earlier on Monday.

Casemiro, a midfield lieutenant for Ten Hag, will miss both games due to a three-game suspension for his red card. Casemiro is a Brazil international. Fred will almost certainly be partnered in the middle of the park by January signing Marcel Sabitzer because Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are also sidelined.

David de Gea is expected to guard the goal, while Ten Hag is likely to stick with his first-choice backline. Marcus Rashford is unstoppable farther up the field, and Bruno Fernandes is also in outstanding form.

Wout Weghorst will keep playing while Anthony Martial struggles with an injury. Ten Hag prefers Antony from the right side, although he also has options in Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka; Varane; Martinez; Shaw; Fred; Sabitzer; Antony; Fernandes; Rashford; Weghorst make up the predicted Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1).

Oladaily (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Most Expensive Transfers in 2014/2015 Season

6 mins ago

Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Could Play in MLS According to FIFA Loophole

13 mins ago

Chelsea Players That Should Be Sold Permanently Next Summer

29 mins ago

Video: Mourinho Has Never Been A Great Coach

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button