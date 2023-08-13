Predicted Chelsea starting XI vs Liverpool, with three debuts being considered by Pochettino.

The Premier League resumes with Chelsea hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino manages his first game at the Blues’ home stadium.

The Premier League campaign has begun, and Chelsea will make their debut on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool. The controversy that has recently surrounded Moises Caicedo may have given the confrontation a little extra feistiness.

Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Christopher Nkunku won’t be available for the match, which might see a number of Chelsea players make their debut.

Although they will be vying for a position in the starting lineup, Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, and Andrey Santos appear destined to open the game on the bench. Following a strong preseason, Nicolas Jackson will make his Premier League debut against Mason Burstow in the season’s first game.

Despite Chelsea adding Robert Sanchez from Brighton as competition, Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to remain the No. 1 goalkeeper.

With Bashir Humphreys poised to leave for a loan, new signing Axel Disasi may instead sit on the bench as Levi Colwill makes his senior debut for Chelsea alongside Thiago Silva in defense.

Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell will play on the left of a back four, with Reece James, the new club captain, playing on the right.

Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez will likely play together in the middle.

With Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Nicolas Jackson playing in attack, Mykhailo Mudryk is perfectly suited to start on the left wing.

This week, Armando Broja joined the team for training as he gets closer to making his injury recovery.

Noni Madueke, who had a tight hamstring throughout Chelsea’s preseason tour of the United States, is also questionable for injury and won’t be ready to start.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all practice separately from the first team at Cobham and will not participate in the game because they are still on the transfer list.

Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Jackson, and Mudryk were the expected starting lineup for Chelsea.

Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Broja, and Bettinelli are injured.Madueke is unlikely to play a part in today’s game.

PensterInk (

)