Predicted 2023-24 EPL Table: Chelsea to miss the top 4 while Everton face another relegation battle

With no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is a prediction of how the 2023-24 Premier League table could look like by the end of the season.

1st: Arsenal

The Gunners emeged victorious after scoring a late equaliser to force the 2023 Community Shield into a penalty shootout against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently favourites to win the 2023-24 Premier League title ahead of Man City.

2nd: Manchester City

They might be have lost the 2023 Community Shield to Arsenal but a second place finish in the Premier League log should not escape their grisp.

3rd: Manchester United

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign 20-year-old Scandinan striker, Rasmus Højlund, for £72m. However, the Dane international is expected to be the lethal No.9 Erik ten Hag has been craving for all summer.

Winning the Premier League title this season would be too much to ask of Erik ten Hag, given the number of wayward goals the Red Devils conceded in pre-season. They looked sharp upfront but are mostly likely to finish third.

4th: Liverpool

After a dismal 2022-23 campaign, Liverpool hierarchy has invested heavily in the current transfer market. Dominik Szoboslai has arrived for £70m from Red Bull Leipzig, likewise, Alex Mac Allister, who was signed for £35m from Brighton Hove Albion.

There has also been notable departures like, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, while Naby Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and James Milner has all been released upon the expiry of their contract at Anfield.

5th: Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy has done tremendously well in keeping hold of Harry Kane up till date after Bayern Munich tagged the Englishman their priority target this summer.

Kane scored four goals in Tottenham’s final pre-season outing on Sunday, justifying why Bayern Munich wanted him so badly.

6th: Chelsea

It should come as no surprise to any Chelsea supporter. The departure of five senior midfielders has left a big wormhole in Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

7th: Aston Villa

Unai Emery has made some magnificent signings this summer and the Villains are expected to finish behind the EPL “big six”.

8th: Newcastle United

The Magpies has completed some decent transfers this summer but are most likely to finish eighth due to their Champions League participation next season.

9th: Brentford

The Bees has not made any significant signings this summer but Thomas Frank should guide his team to another top half finish in the Premier League.

10th: Fulham

Fulham would have been in great danger if Marco Silva had agreed to join Saudi Arabia.

11th: Brighton Hove Albion

De Zerbi did a magnificent job at the Amex stadium last season but has lost a large number of vital players this summer.

12th: West Ham United

13th: Nottingham Forest

14th: Wolverhampton Wanderers

15th: Bournemouth

16th: Crystal Palace

17th: Everton

Sean Dyche’s men are likely to face another relegation battle due to their lack of summer signings.

18th: Burnley

Vincent Kompany might have conquered the Championship with Burning but the Clarets are not ready for the Premier League.

19th: Sheffield United

The Blades are expected to head back to the Championship by the end of the 2023-24 season.

20th: Luton Town

Sadly, Luton Town are mostly likely to finish twentieth and return back to the Championship.

Kelvin727 (

)