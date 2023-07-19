PRE-SEASON TOUR: Check Out Manchester United’s Next 6 Matches Including The Game Against Real Madrid

After their hard-fought 1-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday in their second pre-season game, Manchester United will be bidding to make it three straight victories in a row when they face their long-time English Premier League rivals, Arsenal in their next outing on Saturday. Recall that the Red Devils had earlier defeated Leeds United 2-0 in Oslo, Norway before the victory over the French Ligue 1 giants in Scotland.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will also face the Spanish LaLiga giants in a blockbuster club-friendly matchup that had been scheduled for Thursday, July 27 in the United States.

The English Premier League side will also face the German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund in one of the pre-season club friendlies that have lined up for the Red Devils, as they continue their build for the upcoming season.

Manchester United will face Lens, Wrexham, and Athletic Bilbao in their next six pre-season club-friendly games.

Check out the full fixtures below:

