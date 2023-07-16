PRE-SEASON TOUR: Arsenal Stars Depart For United States of America (PHOTOS)

English Premier League side, Arsenal are on their way to the United States of America for the next phase of their summer pre-season campaign. Recall that the Gunners initially kicked off their campaign with a visit to Germany last week, where they faced the German second-division side, FC Nuremberg in a club-friendly game that ended 1-1 at Max-Marlock Stadion.

In a bid to proceed with their build-up toward the new English Premier League season that has been scheduled for next month in England, the Gunners left for the United States on Sunday where they will continue with their preparation for the upcoming season.

Among the traveling contingent are the club’s latest signings, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, as both players are expected to undergo their training sessions with the team ahead of their possible debut against the Major League Soccer All-Stars on Thursday.

While in the United States for their summer pre-season tour, Arsenal will face Manchester United and Barcelona in the club-friendly games that have been scheduled for them.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Giddiwrite (

)