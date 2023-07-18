Pre-season Preview: Wednesday Matches As Man Utd Face Lyon And Liverpool Face Karlsruher SC

Man Utd vs Lyon

On Wednesday, Manchester United will travel to Edinburgh for their second preseason game of the summer, which will take place at Murrayfield Stadium against Lyon. The Red Devils defeated Leeds United with two unanswered goals to start the exhibition session, while Les Gones narrowly defeated De Treffers of the Netherlands.

The availability of Ten Hag’s team’s international players for Wednesday’s friendly has already been questioned, so a haphazard Red Devils XI may not have it all their own way at Murrayfield. We can imagine Blanc holding his former team to a scoreless draw despite Lyon’s dismal showing in their opening preseason game and Blanc’s access to more seasoned players.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Hannibal, Mainoo; Sancho, Hugill, Diallo

Lyon possible starting XI:

Lopes; Kumbedi, Sarr, Diomande, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Lepenant, Reine-Adelaide; Jeffinho, Lacazette, Sarr

Karlsruher SC vs Liverpool

Liverpool will begin their preseason training on Wednesday at Wildparkstadion with a preseason friendly against second-tier German outfit Karlsruher SC. Jurgen Klopp’s team will also play Greuther Furth at their training camp in the manager’s own nation, despite the fact that their hosts have already participated in a total of five exhibition matches this summer.

Karlsruher has been scoring a lot of goals in summer friendlies so far, but a revitalized Liverpool team will likely give the hosts a taste of their own medicine. The Reds should easily defeat Wildparkstadion; however, Klopp will surely make changes on Wednesday as youngsters try to make an impression.

Karlsruher SC possible starting XI:

Drewes; Jung, Kobald, Franke, Herold; Arase, Gondorf, Jensen, Nebel; Stindl, Schleusener

Liverpool possible starting XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

