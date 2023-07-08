Pre-season Friendly: The Potential Starting XI that could give Chelsea the victory over Wrexham.

As Chelsea kick off their preseason campaign under the new management of Mauricio Pochettino, excitement is building among fans to see how the team will shape up in their upcoming match against Wrexham.

In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to get the opportunity to prove his worth as Pochettino assesses his capabilities.

The backline is expected to feature a combination of established defender Thiago Silva, promising talents Malo Gusto and Nathaniel Chalobah, along with English left-back Ben Chilwell.

Pochettino has various midfield options to choose from and he could opt for the pairing of Enzo Fernandez and the talented Andrey Santos, who has been persuaded to stay at Chelsea by the new manager, with France international, Christopher Nkunku slotted into the final role in midfield.

See the XI Below

The return of Romelu Lukaku from his loan spell at Inter Milan presents an exciting prospect for Chelsea’s attack, Nicolas Jackson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also alternatives the Argentine manager could consider, on the left and right hand side of defence, Raheem Sterling and Mudryk will operate off the flanks.

With a blend of experienced campaigners and rising talents, Pochettino aims to get the squad back on track, instill his tactical philosophy, and build a cohesive unit capable of challenging for trophies.

The match against Wrexham will provide an early glimpse into the manager’s vision and the potential of the Chelsea squad.

