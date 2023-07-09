Pre-Season Friendly: Check Out Arsenal’s Next Four Fixtures, Dates, And Kickoff Times

Arsenal will start their preparation for the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign with a club-friendly game against the German second-division side FC Nuremberg on Thursday, July 13, at Max-Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg, Germany. The Gunners will return to action for the first time since their impressive 5-0 win over Wolves in their last game of the previous English Premier League season.

The Gunners will depart for the United States to face Major League Soccer All-Stars on Thursday, July 20, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. USA.

The Londoners will renew their rivalry with Manchester United in one of the most anticipated pre-season friendly games of the campaign on Sunday, July 23, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

Arsenal will take on the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona in the stand-out pre-season friendly on Wednesday, July 26, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA. The Gunners lost 2-1 to Barcelona the last time both teams met in a pre-season club friendly in 2019.

Giddiwrite (

)