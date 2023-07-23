Pre-Season Friendly: Bruno Fernandes Leads Manchester United to 2-0 Victory Against Arsenal

Manchester United’s new captain, Bruno Fernandes, showcased his leadership abilities and footballing brilliance in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, guiding his team to a confident 2-0 victory.

The Portuguese midfielder’s influence on the game was evident as he provided the much-needed spark, scoring a low effort from outside the penalty area that beat Aaron Ramsdale and found the net.

Arsenal didn’t stay down for long, responding just seven minutes later with Jadon Sancho capitalizing on a defensive mistake and delivering a fantastic shot from a tight angle to score.

Both teams fielded strong lineups for the match, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber making their first starts for the Gunners. Kai Havertz, who scored in Arsenal’s 5-0 win against the MLS All-Stars earlier in the week, also featured in the game.

However, Andre Onana, who recently joined Manchester United from Inter Milan for £47 million, did not feature in the match.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, they lost forward Amad Diallo to injury shortly after he was introduced in the second half. Despite several chances created by Arsenal, they were unable to find the net, including a late header from Gabriel that was deflected wide.

Towards the end of the game, an altercation broke out among some fans in the stand behind the United goal. Fortunately, the situation was quickly resolved by the authorities.

After the final whistle, both teams participated in a penalty shoot-out as part of their pre-season preparations. Manchester United emerged victorious with a 5-4 scoreline, with Fabio Vieira from Arsenal missing his spot-kick.

The match provided an exciting glimpse of the team’s preparations ahead of the new season, and Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, emerged as a standout performer, guiding his team to a convincing win over Arsenal.

Vincent94 (

)