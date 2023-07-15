Pre-season Fixtures list of Arsenal, Man United & City, Real Madrid, Barcelona before the new season

As the start of the 23/24 campaign approaches, elite clubs across Europe are engaging in a series of preseason matches to fine-tune their squads and prepare for the challenges ahead. Let’s take a closer look at the preseason schedules of some top clubs.

Real Madrid, aiming to bounce back from an underwhelming 22/23 season, have lined up formidable opponents in their preseason fixtures. They are set to face AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus.

Barcelona, seeking redemption after a disappointing season, have carefully curated their preseason schedule. They will clash with Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and AC Milan, providing an opportunity to gauge their strengths and weaknesses before the new campaign.

Manchester United, buoyed by a promising 22/23 campaign, are determined to build on their progress. Their preseason calendar includes matches against Lyon, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Athletic Club.

Arsenal, looking to make a strong start, have assembled an exciting preseason lineup. They will face the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, Barcelona, Monaco, and Manchester City in the Community Shield. These matches will provide crucial preparation for the Gunners as they aim to make their mark in domestic and European competitions.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have selected a set of competitive fixtures for their preseason campaign. They are scheduled to face Yokohama, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Charlesayor (

)