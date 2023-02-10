Potter Out: How Chelsea Would Lineup Under The Management Of Thomas Tuchel If Reappointed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no secret that the Chelsea Football Club has been struggling under the management of Graham Potter. With the team languishing in mid-table and the results not being up to the lofty standards of the Blues faithful, there has been much speculation as to whether Thomas Tuchel could be reappointed as manager in place of Potter. If Tuchel were to be reappointed, it would be interesting to see how he would line up the team and what changes he could make to get the team back on track.

Photo credit: evening standard

Firstly, it is likely that Tuchel would opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation, which is a formation that he has been known to favour and that has seen success under his previous managerial stints. This formation would allow for more attacking options going forward, with the fullbacks pushing forward to provide width and the centre backs providing the necessary protection. In terms of personnel, it is likely that Tuchel would opt for a more experienced lineup with the likes of Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forming the core of the side.

In the attack, it is likely that Tuchel would opt for a fluid front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Joao Felix. Felix and Mudryk are two of Chelsea’s most exciting attacking talents, and the Blues could be a force to be reckoned with going forward.

In midfield, Tuchel could opt for a double pivot of Kante and Enzo Fernandez, with the two providing defensive cover and allowing the fullbacks to get forward to provide width. It is likely that Tuchel would also opt for a more dynamic attacking midfielder, such as Mason Mount, to provide the link between the defence and attack.

Finally, Tuchel could opt for a more experienced goalkeeper, with the likes of Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga providing the necessary stability at the back.

Overall, if Thomas Tuchel were to be reappointed as manager of Chelsea, it is likely that he would opt for a more experienced lineup with a focus on attacking football. With the right personnel and tactical nous, the Blues could be back on track to challenge for the top four under Tuchel’s management.

