Potter out: How Chelsea could lineup under the management of Luis Enrique if appointed

The appointment of new manager Luis Enrique at Chelsea could spell trouble for the current players, as the former Barcelona and Spain manager is known for his intense, demanding style of coaching. If Enrique were to take over from current manager Graham Potter, there could be a dramatic shift in the team’s lineup. Here’s how Chelsea could look under the guidance of Luis Enrique.

In goal, the most obvious change would be to drop Edouard Mendy in favour of veteran Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kepa has been a reliable shot-stopper for both Athletic Club and Chelsea in recent years, and his experience could be invaluable to Chelsea’s defence. In front of Kepa, Chelsea could line up a back four of Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Ben Chilwell. This back four is full of pace and power and could be lethal when combined with Enrique’s renowned emphasis on pressing.

In midfield, N’golo Kante would likely be the anchor, with Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount providing the creativity. Kante, however, could be dropped in favour of Enzo Fernandez. Fernandez is a highly talented young midfielder who has impressed whenever he has been given an opportunity. He has the skill on the ball to unlock defences, and his energy and tenacity could be keys to Enrique’s system.

Further forward, Raheem Sterling would likely keep his place on the right wing, while Mykhaylo Mudryk could slot in on the left. Up front, Joao Felix and Kai Havertz would be the strikers. Both players are capable of scoring goals, and it would be interesting to see how they would fit into Enrique’s system.

Overall, Luis Enrique’s appointment at Chelsea could be a real game-changer for the club. His tactical acumen and experience at the highest level of football could prove to be invaluable for the Blues, and the team’s lineup could look very different if he were to take charge.

