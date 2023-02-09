Potter Out: How Chelsea could lineup under the management of Jose Mourinho if appointed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The return of Jose Mourinho to Chelsea has been the subject of speculation for weeks now, with the Portuguese manager touted to replace Graham Potter following the team’s poor performance this season. Jose Mourinho is known for his tactical nous, and under his management, Chelsea could be transformed into a formidable force in the Premier League.

The first area Mourinho would likely address is the defense. He’ll likely opt for a four-man backline of Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell. Reece James has proven himself to be one of the most promising young full-backs in the Premier League and could form an effective partnership with Chilwell on the left side. Badiashile and Silva have a wealth of experience between them and would offer the necessary defensive cover.

Mourinho is likely to opt for a midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount. Fernandez’s work rate is well known, and he would be the perfect foil for Kovacic’s creative abilities. Mason Mount has been in good form this season and could be given the licence to roam in the attacking third.

In the forward line, Mourinho could potentially opt for Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, and Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech and Felix have had mixed seasons so far, but Mourinho could get the best out of them with his tactical acumen. Mudryk has been a revelation since joining Chelsea and could provide the necessary creativity to unlock defences.

This revised lineup could provide Chelsea with the perfect platform to mount a push for the Premier League title. With Mourinho at the helm, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Chelsea could reclaim the Premier League crown.

