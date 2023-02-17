Potter Out: Different Ways Chelsea Could Lineup Under The Management Of Zinedine Zidane If Appointed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The potential sacking of Graham Potter as manager of Chelsea has sent shockwaves through the football community. Although the Blues had invested heavily in the transfer market to bring in several world-class players, their poor performance on the pitch might lead the club to make a change at the helm. With rumours of Zinedine Zidane being in line to take over the role, let’s take a look at the three different ways he could line up the team if appointed.

Photo credit: skysport

The first way could be the 4-3-3 formation. This formation is one of the most popular in football and is used by some of the most successful teams in the world. With this formation, Zidane could deploy Enzo Fernandez as the defensive midfielder, providing protection to the back four. Further ahead, he could use the creative talents of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix on either side of a forward line featuring Kai Havertz as the centre forward. This formation would provide a good balance between defence and attack, allowing Chelsea to control the game and play to their strengths.

The second way could be the 4-2-3-1 formation. This is a formation that has been used by some of the best teams in Europe and is designed to provide a solid defensive base while allowing the attacking players to express themselves. With this system, Zidane could use Kante and Enzo Fernandez as the two deep-lying midfielders, providing the necessary protection to the back four. Going forward, the likes of Mason Mount, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Kai Havertz could be used as attacking midfielders, providing the necessary creativity for Joao Felix to do his job up front.

The third way could be the 4-4-2 formation. This system is one of the oldest in football and is still very popular in the modern game. It is a great formation for teams that want to press high up the pitch and play a direct style of football. With this system, Zidane could use Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez as the central midfielders, while Mount and Mykhaylo Mudryk could be deployed out wide. Up front, the likes of Kai Havertz and Joao Felix could be used to stretch opposition defences and create chances for each other.

Whichever formation Zinedine Zidane chooses to employ, it is clear that the Blues have the talent and quality to succeed. With the right man at the helm, they could be a force to be reckoned with.

Imjohn (

)