Potter Out: Chelsea Might Have To Consider Looking For A New Manager To Replace Graham Potter

Many Chelsea Fans slammed Graham Potter for the Blues’ frustrating draw against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon at London Stadium. The game against the Hammers was arguably the best that Chelsea has played this season.

The Attack clicked almost immediately as Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix were on the same wavelength throughout the game. It was the linkup of the duo that provided Chelsea’s first goal as Joao Felix slotted the ball home after Enzo Fernandez hauled a long ball over West Ham United’s Defenders.

The West London club could have doubled their lead after Mykhaylo Mudryk found Kai Havertz with a through ball but, the German National was offside and the goal was ruled out.

The first half against West Ham United on Saturday was superb but the second half, not so much. Chelsea labored hard to get the winner against the David Moyes’ side but, it just didn’t come, and Fans blamed Graham Potter for it.

The latter minutes of the game against West Ham United would have been the time that a world class Manager will turn a draw to winner through quality substitutions but, lt seems Graham Potter lacks the urgency to do that and when he finally did, he made the wrong decision.

The job of the England International is still safe. Besides, Chelsea can’t even afford to fire him right now because that will look bad on hierarchy of the West London club who would have fired two Managers within 6 months.

However, time will come when the results will no longer be acceptable. Chelsea has many Players in that team that are Match Winner. If Graham Potter doesn’t find a solution immediately, his job could be on the line before the end of this season.

