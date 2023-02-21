Potter Is Not Chelsea’s Problem, In Fact, He Went Into Chelsea’s Problem – Rio Ferdinand

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United’s legend, Rio Ferdinand have made it clear to the media that the problem at Chelsea started with Thomas Tuchel and not Graham Potter. He added that the number of new players in the club is much and that has made it difficult for the players to blend.

In his words, Rio Ferdinand stated;

“He [Potter] walked into a group that was already formulated before he got there, all new signings… He didn’t walk into a club that was settled. He walked in after a guy had spent £100s of millions on new players coming into that squad.”

While reacting to his words, many people feel Graham Potter can do better with the current Chelsea’s squad.

Chelsea has been very poor this season, and they have failed to impress even after signing a whole lot of good players.

Chelsea takes on Tottenham Hotspur next week and they will be hoping to come out with a win.

Showlapero (

)