Potter Deserves Everything That’s Happening At Chelsea After His Unfair Treatment Of Aubameyang

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Chelsea came calling for Aubameyang to come and lead the line, he was comfortable at Barcelona and was viewed as an important part of the team. Despite being the second choice striker to Robert Lewandowski, he was playing and given opportunities to help the team.

The then Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel was very insistent on getting Aubameyang and the board did everything possible to convince the former Arsenal man to leave Barcelona and come to the west London club.

After just one match under the manager that played a key factor in his transfer, the owners fired the manager and replaced him with Graham Potter.

Potter came in and said many times that Aubameyang was going to be an important part of the team, but everything that’s happened under the English manager has been the opposite of that.

Aubameyang has been freezed out of the team, disrespectfully dropped from the Champions league squad.

“It needs to be explained, Potter’s selections don’t marry with his words, it leaves the suspicion that there’s something deeper to this, it’s troubling because everything you hear from sources and contacts is that he’s done nothing wrong and trained impeccably” David Ornstein of the UK Athletic said.

The fact that Chelsea are miserable on the pitch, can’t score goals and dropping points every match makes one to wonder what exactly happened between Potter and Aubameyang.

The manager insists the player has been a top professional, yet he doesn’t give him the chance to play with the quality players that’l has been added to the squad.

Whatever happening to Potter and Chelsea right now, they deserve. You just can’t take out a senior player of Aubameyang’s experience and expect to win matches when his replacements are people like Kai Havertz who aren’t even centre forwards.

WoleOscar (

)