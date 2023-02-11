Potential Man United bidders unsure Glazers want full sale ahead of February deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s potential bidders are unsure whether the Glazers are looking for a full sale ahead of the soft deadline on February 17, ESPN report.

The Glazers signalled their intention to explore strategic alternatives back in November last year and they have since hired Raine Group as their advisors.

It has been predicted that a sale could go through by March, but ESPN now suggest that the scenario could be different with no outright sale planned.

According to the outlet, the Glazers seem to be looking for a minority stake or 50 per cent sale of the club rather than giving up on their entire ownership.

With debts amounting to more than £800 million, the Glazers are aware that they need outside investment such that the club can compete at the top level.

Over recent years, Avram and Joel Glazer have purchased most of the club’s assets from their four Glazer siblings. Hence, they have full control over the decision-making.

Aside from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there has been no public interest from anywhere else, but it has been reported that a wealthy group of Qatari investors want to buy the club.

The big question is whether they would be willing to pay a record £6bn fee for a sports team. The Glazers’ demands are certainly exorbitant, given United’s lack of recent success.

With debts and the need to renovate Old Trafford, the figure could put off many suitors. Hence, a 50 per cent sale could be a possibility. It is certainly better than nothing.

With a soft deadline set for next week, we should know more about the Glazers’ plan. For now, it seems they won’t be walking away from the club unless their demands are met.

