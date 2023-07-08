Possible squad numbers for some Chelsea players in the 2023-2024 football season

Chelsea football club preparations for the upcoming football season is clearly underway as pre-season preparations resumed earlier this week, Mauricio Pochettino was today presented to Stamford Bridge and he spoke to the press for the first time as Chelsea head coach.

The Argentine will be looking to shape his squad and sort out the future of his players possibly before they fly off to the United States of America.

One of the areas the head coach will address soon is the handing over of squad number to his players following exodus of key players from the squad, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Joao Felix and now Christian Pulisic are leaving behind the squad number 7,8,11 and 10 respectively.

Christopher Nkunku is tipped to play a key role at the club and could takeover the number ten shirt soon to be released by Christian Pulisic while Mykhailo Mudryk could take the number seven squad number left by Ngolo Kante.

Then Noni Madueke could become the Chelsea new number eleven while the number eight shirt left by Mateo Kovacic could be kept for the impending signing of Moises Caicedo.

The likes of Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka could also aim for new squad number, Reece James could takeover the number two squad number currently vacant.

