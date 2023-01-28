Possible Man United Lineup That Could Win Reading FC Tonight at Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After producing an impressive display against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup to boost their hope of winning their first trophy since 2017, Manchester United is currently preparing to host Reading football club at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The game provides an opportunity for Manchester United to advance to the quarter-finals of the oldest cup competition in Europe.

The Red Devils are currently sitting fourth in the league table with the hope of finishing in the top forum despite losing four points in their last two games. Their next premier league game comes against Crystal Palace after they must have faced Nottingham Forest and today’s opponents Reading.

Ahead of the game, Erik Ten Hag is expected to name a very strong lineup to avoid an unexpected drama in front of their fans tonight. The likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw who missed the Nottingham Forest clash are set to return to the squad tonight.

Here is the possible Manchester United lineup that could thrash Reading tonight at Old Trafford. Jack Butland, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Gernacho, Weghorst, Pellistri.

