Possible Chelsea defensive combination for the match against Tottenham hotspur

Chelsea football club will this afternoon take on London rivals Tottenham hotspur at white hartlane looking to end their winless run in all competitions, the head coach have almost a clean squad at his disposal, so he will have a challenge of picking up his best eleven for the game especially in the defensive department where he has all his central defenders back and fighting for just two positions.

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are the five central defenders who will be looking to stake a claim in a must win game for the Chelsea side, so below we look at a possible defensive combination that Graham Potter could put forward.

Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile. This two are beginning to form a good understanding at the back for Chelsea, they are fit and could be the once Graham Potter throws his weight behind.

Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly. Thiago Silva is the first name on the list in that position and could be joined by another experience head Kalidou Koulibaly, he enjoyed an outstanding game against Tottenham in the reverse fixture.

Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. Chelsea could equally revert back to a three man central defence too, in that case it could be the two young and energetic France internationals Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana who partners Thiago Silva.

