Positions Ten Hag May Consider Using Mason Mount After Joining The Club This Summer

Since joining the club this summer, Coach Ten Hag faces the exciting task of utilizing Mason Mount effectively within the team. Mount’s versatility and skill set open up several potential positions for him.

Firstly, Ten Hag might deploy Mount as an attacking midfielder, a role he has excelled in at Chelsea. With his creativity and vision, Mount can orchestrate plays, provide key passes, and contribute to goal-scoring opportunities.

Alternatively, Mount could feature as a box-to-box midfielder, using his work rate, ball-winning ability, and passing range to control the midfield. This role could allow him to link defense and attack seamlessly.

Ten Hag might also consider playing Mount as an interior in a midfield diamond. This would enable him to exploit central spaces, combining with teammates while also contributing defensively.

Additionally, if the team employs a false nine system, Mount could thrive in a withdrawn forward role. His movement, pressing, and ability to find pockets of space would disrupt opposition defenses.

Ultimately, Ten Hag’s choice will depend on the team’s tactics, the squad’s composition, and Mount’s adaptability. Regardless of the position, Mount’s work ethic, tactical understanding, and technical prowess make him a valuable asset, ensuring Ten Hag has a range of positions to consider for the talented midfielder.

