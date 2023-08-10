Portuguese Champions, Benfica Buys Argentine Forward.

As we all know that clubs are signing players in order to strengthen their site for the new season in order to have a successful one at the end. On this note, we can now confirm that Benfica have join in the market to get a new striker. This comes after they sld home-grown striker, Ramos to PSG in a mouth-watering deal.

The Portuguese Super Cup winners will be looking to lift the title one more time as they did last season. This will be their second Argentine which they will be signing this season, as they had initially signed Angel Di Maria for free from Juventus. The Argentine who started his career with the club before going on to play for clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and PSG.

Benfica will be hoping that their new boy will be able to fill in the shoes of their former strikers and also prove to be versatile just like Angel Di Maria has been scoring since his return back to the club with his last goal coming in the Super Cup final.

According to reports, Lucas Baltrén will be having his Medicals tonight in Italy before being unveiled and confirmed in Portugal.

