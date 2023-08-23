SPORT

Porto’s Top 10 Most Expensive Sales

Porto sold Otavio to Al-Nassr for a fee of €60 million and he’s their most expensive sale of all time. Al-Nassr have acquired the services of several top players including the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane and Fofana. Otavio is their most recent signing and Al-Nassr have reached the Asian Champions League group stage.

Otavio is currently 28 years old. He scored 31 goals in 283 games in all competitions for Porto after joining the team in 2014.

Porto sold Militao to Real Madrid for €50 million and he’s their second most expensive sale. Militao has managed to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the Laliga.

Porto sold Luiz Diaz to Liverpool for €47M, he’s their their most expensive sale of all time. Diaz can be considered as one of the best wingers in the world. He has been in top form since joining Liverpool and can also be considered as the best winger in the premier league right now.

Rodriguez, Mangala, Vitinha, Falcao, Hulk Fabio Silva and Andre Silva are among Porto’s most expensive sales of all time.

