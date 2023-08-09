POR vs BEN: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Wednesday, Benfica and Porto face off in the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro. Benfica won the Liga Portugal last season, and Porto won the Taca de Portugal, qualifying for this match. Benfica enjoyed a fantastic season last year, winning their 38th league title by two points over fierce rivals Porto.

Benfica would like to start the season on a strong note by putting their bitter rivals to the sword at this neutral location. For the record, they had the best home record in the league last season, but that is irrelevant here.

Porto had a forgettable season in the league, finishing second to Benfica last season. Nonetheless, they won two titles last season. One of those was this cup, which they won after winning the Super Cup trophy last year. This was their 23rd Super Cup victory, the most of any team.

Porto’s recent form is complicated, with one defeat and two draws in their last three games. All of their games saw them concede goals, which might happen again here unless Porto plugs the defensive weaknesses.

KICKOFF TIME: Porto versus Benfica match will go down today at 8:45PM Nigerian time.

