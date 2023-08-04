Popular Football Teams Who Changed Their Names

Real Madrid

Heralded as arguably the most renowned club in football history, it’s a lesser-known fact that Real Madrid didn’t adopt its current appellation upon inception. The club was established in 1900 under the name Nueva Sociedad de Football (New Society of Football). Subsequently, in the following year, it adopted the name Madrid Football Club. The inclusion of “Real” to the name transpired in 1920 when Spanish King Alfonso XIII conferred royal status upon the club, bestowing the title of Real Madrid. Since then, Real Madrid has artfully utilized its royal connection, positioning itself as the unofficial club of the Spanish elite.

Everton FC

In 1878, the inception of Everton was marked by its initial name, St. Domingo FC. This nomenclature was an homage to a Methodist church named St. Domingo in the vicinity. However, a name modification transpired in 1879, renaming it Everton, to encompass the broader populace of the Everton area beyond the church congregation. This name has stood steadfast ever since.

AC Milan

Originating in 1899 under the stewardship of English expatriates Alfred Edwards and Herbert Kilpin, AC Milan was christened Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club. This name underwent some refinement over time, culminating in the recognizable AC Milan.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal’s origins trace back to 1886 when it was established as Dial Square Football Club by David Danskin and fellow munitions workers. The name evolved to Royal Arsenal when they registered as a limited liability company in 1893. Subsequently, they retained Arsenal, forsaking the Woolwich prefix, which has since remained their emblematic identity.

Manchester United

The journey to Manchester United’s current designation was marked by several metamorphoses. In 1878, it began as Newtown Heath Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway, named after the railway depot. In 1902, Captain Harry Stafford and local businessmen took control and rebranded it as Manchester United, the enduring title cherished by fans.

