Pochettino Provides Update On Caicedo & Lavia Making Their Debuts On Sunday Against West Ham

Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, in his pre-match press conference ahead of Super Sunday’s London derby clash at the London stadium, provided an update on whether his two new signings: Caicedo and La, will be making their debuts when they take on the West Ham.

For the fantastic work that was done to sign these players, the manager congratulated the owners and the sporting directors for adding these players to the quality squad they already have at the club.

Pochettino described Romeo La as the perfect player for the project of the club and expressed his excitement of having to work with him and Caicedo.

With both player eligible to make their debuts on Sunday, the manager refused to give a clear answer when asked if he they would be getting minutes.

He said: “We need to assess [if Caicedo and La play vs West Ham]. We have one day more. It’s been a stressful weeks for Moises and Romeo. If they are ready they will be involved. If not, we will wait.”

