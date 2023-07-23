Chelsea showcased an exhilarating performance in a pulsating preseason friendly against Brighton, claiming a hard-fought 4-3 victory in front of 36,000 enthusiastic spectators at the Lincoln stadium.

The win marked their second consecutive triumph, indicating an impressive transformation under the stewardship of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Prior to the Argentine manager’s arrival, the team endured a dismal run with only two victories in their last 15 games.

Renowned football pundit and former Liverpool player, Mark Lawrenson, expressed his thoughts on Pochettino’s impact his verified Twitter handle. Lawrenson praised Pochettino’s skillful approach in moulding a struggling Chelsea into a dominant powerhouse, evident from their spectacular preseason results. He confidently anticipated a formidable Chelsea team in the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

With the 2023/2024 season commencing in August, all Premier League clubs are gearing up for a fierce battle to clinch the league title. Expectations are high, especially for Chelsea, who now exude confidence and strength under their new manager’s leadership.

