Pochettino Excludes Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea’s Squad

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea newly appointed manager, has decided to exclude Callum Hudson-Odoi from his squad. Accoding to Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino has no intention of keeping Hudson-Odoi in the first team picture at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea are planning to continue selling players who are not suited to the new manager’s tactical ideas as they continue to trim the squad.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to move to Italy and has agreed personal terms with Lazio, according to reports. This decision has left fans questioning the rationale behind this move.

However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that Pochettino’s decision is driven by a strategic approach focused on reshaping Chelsea’s squad to fit his preferred style of play and tactical system. Having joined Chelsea in 2007 as a youngster, Hudson-Odoi’s first-team debut came in 2017. He has made a total of 72 appearances, in London, scoring four goals.

Hudson-Odoi has good tactical flexibility and is able to play on the left or right side of the attack

