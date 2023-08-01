Plumptre’s Stats At The FIFAWWC Explains Why She Is Important Against England In The Round Of 16

Following a goalless draw against Ireland, the Super Falcons of Nigeria advanced to the next stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s world cup tournament after finishing second in Group B. They would play against England who finished as group winners of Group D in the round of 16. One star player in the Super Falcons squad is set to face her country of birth (Ashleigh Plumptre) when the two nations meet.

Ashleigh Plumptre has been impressive for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament so far and her stats explain why she is an important player for the team ahead of their clash against England next Monday. The former England youth player has been able to make her way into Super Falcons Starting XI and also showcased her playing pattern which has been helpful for the team.

Here are some amazing stats so far of Ashleigh Plumptre in the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament that explains why she is of key importance for Randy Waldrum’s squad ahead of the England game next Monday.

• she made the Most blocks – 9

• she made the Most ball recoveries – 24

• she made the Most aerial duels and won – 8

• she made the Most passes – 94

• she made the Joint-most interceptions – 4

Without a doubt, she is a rare who should be used as a weapon against England in their round of 16 fixture.

Josehub (

)