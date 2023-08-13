Players with uncertain futures at their clubs

During the transfer windows, footballers often seek new clubs due to various factors such as lack of playing time, strained relationships with managers, and poor form. The unpredictable nature of the game can lead to sudden changes in their desire to stay or leave a club.

1. Harry Maguire

The Englishman arrived at Manchester United in 2019 with high expectations to fix the team’s defensive issues. He had a strong debut season and was even named Manchester United’s player of the year. However, his performance declined last season and his future at the club is now uncertain. With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, Maguire struggles to secure playing time.

2. Lukaku

Despite having played for top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan, Lukaku’s next destination is yet to be determined. After joining Chelsea in 2021 for a club-record fee, the Belgian spent last season on loan at Inter Milan where he achieved an impressive record of 14 goals in 37 games. However, upon his return to Chelsea, he was deemed surplus to requirements and instructed to find a new club.

3. Folarin Balogun

The future of the 22-year-old forward at Arsenal remains uncertain as there are strong indications that he may depart from the club during the upcoming summer. Balogun, an immensely talented striker requires consistent game time in order to further refine his skills and reach his full potential. However, such opportunities may not be guaranteed for him at Arsenal due to the intense competition for positions within the squad.

