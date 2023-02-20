SPORT

Players With the Most Goals Scored After The World Cup

There have been a lot of Players who have been on good form since the World Cup ended. Some of those players were not on the good form before the World Cup, but after the tournament, they came on form. There are also some players who went out of form immediately after the World Cup.

The Players with the most Goals after the World Cup are:

1. Rashford – 16 Goals

Since the World Cup ended, Rashford has scored 16 Goals which is more than any other Player. His good form even continued yesterday where he scored 2 Goals for Manchester United in their Win over Leicester.

2. Benzema – 10

3. Haaland – 9

4. Osimehn – 9

Osimehn is the most in-form Player in Seria A currently. After the completion of the World Cup, he has scored 9 goals. Currently, he is the highest Goalscorer in the League.

5 Ben Yedder – 9 Goals

6. Lacazette – 9 Goals

