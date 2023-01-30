Players With The Most Goals And Assists In The Europe’s Top Five Leagues This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen scored Napoli’s opening goal in the their weekend’s victory over Roma. The Nigerian striker has now scored 14 goals in 16 Serie-A games, making him the top scorer in Italy and also the ranked third in the top ten list of players with the most goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. However, Erling Haaland remains the player with the most goal contribution in the league in the Europe’s top five league. The Norwegian striker have scored 25 goals and provided three assists in 19 premier league games.

Asides Haaland, another player with over 20 goal contributions in the top five league this season is Neymar. The Brazilian forward has scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists in 18 Ligue-1 games. However, Neymar’s teammate, Messi is ranked fourth on the list with 18 goal contributions for the Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue-1 this season. The World cup winner has scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Ligue-1 games. Kolo Muani who face Messi in the Finals have also made the same number of goal contributions as Messi for his team this season.

Other players who made the top ten list of players with the most goals and assists, have goal contributions ranging from 16 to 17. These players include Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, K. Kvaratskhelia, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David.

