Players With The Most Goals And Assists In The Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season

Erling Haaland has been promising since he joined Manchester city in the 2022/23 season. The Norwegian striker is currently the player with the most goal contributions in the Europe’s top five leagues this season. He has scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 23 premier league games. The second player on the top ten list is Neymar Junior. The Brazilian forward who was recently injured during Paris Saint-Germain game against Lille, has 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 Ligue-1 games.

However, Victor Osimhen who scored for Napoli in their last league game, has 18 games and four assists in 19 Serie-A games, while his attacking partner Kvaratskhelia is ranked sixth on the list, with 10 Serie-A goals and 11 assists. However, Lionel Messi scored a wonderful free-kick goal against Lille to secure a late win for Paris Saint-Germain. The world cup winner who is ranked fifth on the list has 1q goals and 10 assists in 19 Ligue-1 games this season.

Other players in the top ten list of players with the most goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues include W. Ben Yedder, Harry Kane, J. David, R. Lewandowski and Kolo Muani. These players have made at least 18 or more goal contributions for their respective clubs in league this season.

